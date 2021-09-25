Harvey firefighter injured after 2-alarm apartment fire

At about 1 p.m., Harvey Volunteer Fire Department was called to a fourplex apartment building in the 1100 block of Crape Myrtle Ln.

HARVEY, La. — A firefighter suffered minor injuries after responding to a 2-alarm fire in Harvey Saturday.

At about 1 p.m., Harvey Volunteer Fire Department was called to a fourplex apartment building in the 1100 block of Crape Myrtle Ln.

Upon arrival, the first unit said they witnessed heavy fire coming from the east side of the building out of the first and second floor and immediately called for a second alarm.

David Crockett Fire Company and the Terrytown Fire Department responded to the location along with extra manpower making a total of 25 firefighters on the scene. Within 20 minutes the fire was under control according to Harvey Volunteer Fire Company.

It is not known what company the injured firefighter was with but the responder was treated at a local hospital for minor injures and released soon after.