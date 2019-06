HARVEY, La. — Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm house fire in Harvey Thursday night.

In a Facebook post from Harvey Volunteer Fire Company # 2, pictures show firefighters examining a damaged home, which fire department officials said was in the 500 block of Grefer Avenue.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. and it took firefighters approximately 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported.Investigators have not determined what caused the fire.