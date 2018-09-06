HARVEY, La. -- A man is facing the rest of in jail after a jury convicted him Friday night of killing a teen while they walked along the bank of a canal in Woodmere.

The fatal shooting in May 2016 left Reginald Black, 18, dead. Black's 15-year-old nephew, who was there at the time of the shooting, said he ran into the canal for his life, but Ivory Franklin II, 20, shot into the water after him.

The teen ran to the first house he saw with lights on, officials said, and asked for help. When deputies arrived, he led them back to Black's body. Investigators said Black was shot in the head, and a strike mark in the concrete embankment was also found, left from one of the bullets fired at the 15-year-old as he ran away.

Deputies said the murder weapon has never been found.

In his testimony Friday, Franklin said the 15-year-old caused the shooting while he was "hyper" after smoking marijuana and playing with a pistol. Franklin told the jury the boy pointed the pistol at his head, and when he swatted it away, it fired, hitting Black.

Franklin is expected to receive a mandatory life sentence for second-degree murder on Aug. 3.

