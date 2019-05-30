METAIRIE, La. — Gary McCann is lucky to be alive.

"I sustained multiple fractures to the face," McCann said. "My jaw is wired shut. I lost a few of my teeth. My nose is broken."

The 37 year old Westwego man was in the parking lot of the Brother's Food Mart on the I-10 Service Road in Metairie early Sunday morning when he heard a car crash into a wall on the eastbound interstate near the Clearview exit.

"I called 911 and I just responded," McCann said. "I don't know. It's just nature I guess."

McCann jumped the fence, crossed an on-ramp and ran to help the driver. Before he could render aid ,he said another vehicle swerved on to a grassy area on the side of the highway and hit him.

"It feels like I literally got hit by a truck, McCann said.

The driver didn't stop and left McCann seriously injured on the side of the highway. McCann's mother Michelle Todd Veron called the driver who hit her son a coward.

"If you are driving down the road and you hit somebody, even if you think it's an animal, you stop," Veron said. "When you run, you're a coward."

Veron is a nurse. She is now taking care of her son at the family home in Livingston Parish.

Friends set up a Go Fund Me page to help McCann recover from his injuries.

"The money will be used to reconstruct his teeth for any further surgeries that need to be done because we're thinking that the nose is going to have to be reconstructed," Veron said.

McCann says he's not angry at the person who hit him He just wants the driver to come forward and explain what happened and why he left the scene.

"I'm not looking for them to press charges," McCann said. I just want them to come forward an admit that they did it. I would want to know if they were drunk and is that why you didn't stop."

McCann's family wants anybody who knows anything about the suspected hit and run to call police.

State police could not provide a description of the suspected "hit and run" vehicle.

They did say while they appreciate the good intentions of people helping others in need, interstate speeds make that very dangerous.