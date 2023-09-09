Construction worker killed in early morning hit-and-run on West Bank Expressway

Police aren’t certain about the circumstances of the crash, but they said that Mayes didn’t stop while Smith was taken the hospital where he later died.

HARVEY, La. — A man working on a construction project on the West Bank Expressway early Saturday was killed in a hit-and-run crash around 3:30 a.m., according to State Police.

The crash occurred near McArthur Blvd. on the expressway.

According to State Police, road construction was happening in the left and center lanes of the expressway and an SUV drive by 24-year-old Isaiah Mayes of Marrero was traveling in the right lane. At the same time, 36-year-old David Allen Smith from Missouri, who was working on the construction, was walking outside of the lane closures near the right shoulder.

Police aren’t certain about the circumstances of the crash, but they said that Mayes didn’t stop while Smith was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said troopers found a black Dodge Journey abandoned on the lower level of the expressway. The SUV was damaged.

Investigators determined that the Dodge was involved in the crash and they later identified Mayes as the driver of the Dodge at the time of the crash.