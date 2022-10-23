Houma man killed in JP crash

34-year-old Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez eventually died from his injuries.

NEW ORLEANS — Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B are investigating a crash in Jefferson Parish that killed a man from Houma early Sunday morning.

State police say that 34-year-old Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez of Houma was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 east on River Road near Iris Avenue at round 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Ford subsequently veered left off the road and hit a flatbed trailer that was sitting on private property.

Despite being properly restrained, Sanchez-Fernandez suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. A toxicology sample was taken to determine if Sanchez-Fernandez was impaired.