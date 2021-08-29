More than 150 people in 'immenent danger' after levees overtop in Lafitte

“This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION,” the NWS reported. “SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!”

JEAN LAFITTE, La. — More than 150 people are in imminent danger after the levee's overtopped in the Lafitte and Jean Laffite.

According to the Lafitte Mayor Tim Kerner, heavy rain and storm surge over-topped the levee, creating life-threatening flash flooding in the area.

"This is the worst storm surge in the history of Lafitte," Kerner said. "I've never seen so much (water) in my life. I think tomorrow is going to be more bad news."

He said that more than 200 people are stranded in the high water, but the wind is still too strong for rescue crews to go out on the water.

"There's not a captain that would agree to go in the water right now," Kerner said. "Trust me, we've tried."

Kerner said that as soon as the wind dies down, he has an "army" of people and boats ready to rescue the stranded residents.

A flash flood warning has been issued in the area until 6:45 a.m. Monday morning.

“This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION,” the NWS reported. “SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!”

The NWS cited local police, saying more than 200 people are in imminent danger.