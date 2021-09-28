Why is some debris being left behind? You may need to move the pile

"We want you to place your debris away from poles, away from trees, away from fire hydrants. Obviously we don't want anything to get damaged."

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — It's a month after Hurricane Ida and there are still a lot of debris piles in our neighborhoods.

And there is a right way and a wrong way to put out those debris piles to make sure they get picked up quickly.

We are all finally seeing the debris trucks come pick up the piles stacked up around our homes from the storm. More than 550,000 cubic yards have been removed in Jefferson Parish alone, but why do they get some piles and leave others?

Right now in Jefferson Parish, DRC Emergency Services has around 100 trucks out picking up. Many of the workers are loggers, who have come down to Southeast Louisiana from places like Wisconsin. And their trucks, claws and grapple arms are big and powerful.

“So, we want you to place your debris away from poles, away from trees, away from fire hydrants. Obviously we don't want anything to get damaged,” Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng explained.

So, piles that are too close to infrastructure or under a low canopy of a tree, will get passed up until a small truck can get to your area. Same goes for if your car is parked too closely to the pile, especially on mornings, evenings and weekends. The big claw can’t work around vehicles.

The next issue is not separating your stuff into different piles.

Here are the categories of debris:

Household garbage: including black or white bags Vegetative: trees, shrubs, leaves Construction/Demolition: furniture, mattresses, dry wall, shingles, carpeting Appliances Recycling: which for now is temporarily suspended

So, different debris gets picked up by different trucks, on different days, and goes to different landfills, and even costs different prices to dump.

In a big temporary landfill, the tree debris gets chipped and mulched with at least half of it being reused in an environmentally beneficial way. That reduces the lines of trucks at the landfills. It may seem OK to put your damaged wood floors and fences with woody tree debris, but it's not.

“This fence material, or any wood that came off of your house, really belongs with the construction and demolition debris,” Lee Sheng said.

So if you mix debris, like a mattress with tree limbs, it will get passed up for now and picked up later.

“We just want our citizens to make sure they understand, do what's best to make sure that first pass, that the truck comes by, they're able to get their vegetative of their C and D debris picked up,” she said.

Recycling is temporarily suspended since those trucks are being used to catch up on picking up garbage.

But there is so much going to the landfills these days, that you're encouraged to recycle. Just keep it in your garage, not the curb in case a storm comes, because they don't want it to block catch basins.