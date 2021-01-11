Lafitte mayor pledges to help residents get their lives back

“I lost all of my equipment that was under my house,” said Fisher. “I had a 30-foot fishing boat, a shrimper, that I caught shrimp with. I still haven’t found it."

LAFITTE, La. — Parts of Southeast Louisiana are still dealing with the destruction from Hurricane Ida more than two months after the category 4 storm.

In lower Jefferson Parish, where damage is still visible nearly everywhere you look, the issues range from trouble with insurance and FEMA, to debris, mud and housing.

The storm washed away all of Kirk Fisher’s tools and his boat, two things this long time Lafitte fishermen needs in order to make a living.

“I lost all of my equipment that was under my house,” said Fisher. “I had a 30-foot fishing boat, a shrimper, that I caught shrimp with. I still haven’t found it yet.”

Fisher says the little FEMA money he got wasn’t even enough to cover the cost of his generator. He is also still waiting for his insurance check to arrive and so is captain Brent Bourgeois, who we met while he was cleaning up in the town of Jean Lafitte.

“The red tape between the exchanges of the insurance companies is unfathomable compared to other storms where it was more or less just sign, date, distribute,” said Bourgeois.

Jean Lafitte Mayor Tim Kerner Jr. says stories like these are sadly not surprising. He says he is doing his best to help residents get the money they need to rebuild.

“A lot of people are hurting. You hear stories that break your heart,” said Kerner. “I am an attorney by trade so we are going to battle them (the insurance companies). I am going to give recommendations. I am going to try to get them their lives back. I am going to try and make them whole again.”

Kerner says FEMA and insurance issues aren’t the only struggles here. Much of the town is still without natural gas. There is lots of debris and mud, too. Housing also remains an issue but Kerner says that is changing.

“We are working on getting temporary housing here,” said Kerner. “Trailers started coming last week so that was a huge deal. A lot of people were hurt from this and that’s something they will be able to put by their house and work on their house and take their lives back.”

Back at Fisher’s house to say he is depressed would be an understatement. He lost his wife in February. Now, as he tries to rebuild his life again, he is having trouble staying positive.

“Last year with the coronavirus, this year with my wife and the storm, it gives you doubt,” said Fisher.