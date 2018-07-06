GRETNA -- Dozens of people lined the Westbank Expressway outside the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Thursday, holding signs and chanting, protesting the death of Keeven Robinson.

Robinson, 22, was killed on May 10 during a struffle with JPSO deputies. His death was ruled a homicide, but whether or not it was justifiable is under investigation.

Protestors, including Keeven’s mother, want answers now.

“You don’t just take someone’s life,” Kiwanda Robinson said. “Today, police want to be the judge and the jury and it’s not up to them.”

Protestors called for the arrest of all the officers involved in Keeven’s death. They said police brutality is out of control and there are no consequences when law enforcement goes too far.

“We’re tired of losing our young men to law enforcement that’s supposed to protect and serve us,” said John Henderson, who organized the protest. “We will not stand by idle and let this be another black dead.”

As protesters chanted their demands, Kiwanda Robsinon sat silently. What she wants and how she feels were written all over her.

“Justice for Keeven” across her head and “gone 2 soon” on her back.

“I want an arrest and I want it soon,” she said. “I will get justice for Keeven Robinson.”

A spokesperson with Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said they would not comment on the case because it is under investigation. The spokesperson said when the investigation is complete they’ll send it to the District Attorney’s office.

The deputies involved in Keeven Robinson’s death have been placed on administrative duty.

© 2018 WWL