METAIRIE, La. — Investigators are at a Metairie apartment complex where an ICE deportation officer fired their weapon during while attempting to arrest someone who may have been in the country illegally.

According to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official, an ICE New Orleans deportation officer fired their gun during a "targeted enforcement action" in the 2200 block of Giuffrias Street.

No one was wounded in the shooting, according to officials.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

There has been no official word on any arrests made at the scene or what led to the ICE officer firing their weapon.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWLTV.com and Eyewitness News for the latest information.