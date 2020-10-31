Ice Houses crushed as 250,000 still without power

Zeta knocked out power to 481,000 Entergy homes, and despite constant work by linemen, 250,000 will spend their third night in the dark.

KENNER, La. — They’re the last of a dying breed, but right now, they’re a lifeline.

Ice houses across southeast Louisiana have been filling hundreds of cars with 20 pound bags of ice since before Hurricane Zeta hit.

“We have no lights, no gas, no food,” said Antoinette Williams, who was picking up ice at The Ice House in Kenner on Friday. She said she’s been playing board games with her child and getting help from family members.

The cake from her recent wedding was ruined when her refrigerator thawed without power this week.

And she’s just one of many. Thursday, lines wrapped around the building, said owner Joe Ricca.

“Yesterday was crazy. It was crazy,” he said.

Ricca tells Eyewitness News that he sold 7,500 bags of ice – or 150,000 pounds – on Thursday. He was on track to sell another 100,000 pounds Friday.

“Sales are up 70, 80, almost 100 percent,” he said. But his building is being run by generators, too. “Hopefully by Sunday or Monday we’ll be back to normal, for everyone’s sake, including ours with power.”

Other shops, like Cristina Ice Services in Marrero, have sold out every day since the storm.

“We’re really hopeful that we’ll get power by tonight or at least tomorrow,” said Jack Evans, a Tulane graduate who was visiting friends in New Orleans for the weekend.

Local nonprofit Imagine WaterWorks has built a map detailing free community power stations and businesses offering WiFi as a way to help out.

Entergy released the following estimates for power restoration in Jefferson Parish Friday night:

Kenner (University City, Airport Area and Rivertown): Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Sunday, November 1.

Metairie - Cleary Ave. to 17th Street Canal/Parish Line north of Airline Dr. includes Old Metairie, Lakeside Mall, Bonnabel and Bucktown: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Sunday, November 1.

Metairie - David Dr. to Cleary Ave/North of West Metairie to the Lakefront includes areas near Clearview Mall, East Jefferson Hospital, Transcontinental area: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Monday, November 2.

Jefferson - Elmwood, Old Jefferson which includes areas near Ochsner Jefferson Campus, Harahan and River Ridge: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Monday, November 2.

(Westbank)

Avondale: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Bridge City: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Waggaman: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Tuesday, November 3.

Gretna: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

Harvey: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

Marrero: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

Terrytown: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

Westwego: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

