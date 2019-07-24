METAIRIE, La. — People are reporting unusable toilets and raw sewage on the streets in Metairie every time there's a heavy rain.

In the Fat City part of Metairie on Edenborn Avenue, raw sewage has been spilling out of manholes. It's left a smelly, unsanitary mess. The Jefferson Parish Sewage Department installed a portable pump to provide a temporary fix.

On Wednesday afternoon, they told us the issue is being resolved and it appears illegal dumping of concrete in a sewer manhole caused the problem.

Other folks in Metairie reported of sewage problems too.

"Lately with all the rain, it's really been a mess," said Vincent Caracci, who has lived on Bonnabel Boulevard off West Esplanade for 25 years. "I'd say in the last 5-to-6 years, the problem has gotten worse and worse."

He claims the problem happens every time they get a really heavy rain like Tuesday evening. Neighbors can't use their toilets and sewage spills onto the streets.

"At 7 o'clock I heard the toilets bubbling. I said well forget it if we need to, we have to leave the house," he said about being unable to use his toilet. "We've had to call plumbers and they charge you to come out and they can't do anything, because it's not within your home."

Crews were out Wednesday morning cleaning up the mess. People who live on Bonnabel say when they do call to complain, the sewerage department will come out to hose down the side walks, but they want a more permanent solution.

"It goes on and on," Caracci said.

The sewerage department says a resolution was approved during a council meeting Wednesday to replace some pipes and a pump at the lift station in the Bonnabel area. They believe that should at least help with the issues over there.