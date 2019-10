KENNER, La. — An infant is in critical condition at University Medical Center after being rescued from a house fire in Kenner.

The fire started around 6:20 p.m. at the corner of 27th Street and Bessemmette according to officials. Five firetrucks manned by 28 firefighters were on the scene.

No other injuries were reported. The fire’s cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News and WWLTV.com for the latest information.