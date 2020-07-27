Inmate dies in Jefferson Parish Correctional Facility

No information on the victim's identity besides their age was immediately available.

GRETNA, La. — Deputies are investigating after an inmate was found dead in Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office custody Sunday night.

According to Sheriff Joe Lopinto, an unidentified person was found unresponsive while being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Facility.

They were found at around 10:30 p.m. inside a solitary holding cell in the intake booking area of the jail, officials said.

The 48-year-old was reportedly treated at the scene but was pronounced dead soon after.

Sheriff's officials said they are investigating the death but said there was no evidence of attempted self-harm or other foul play.

No information on the inmate's identity besides their age was immediately available.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office will release the victim's name and cause of death after proper notification of the family.

No further details were immediately provided.

More Stories

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...