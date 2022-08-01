'It really shocked me,' Kenner neighbor recalls overnight shooting

"I've never encountered anything like this. Nobody shooting in nobody's house," said Eurgan Lee.

KENNER, La. — Bullet holes riddle a house on Tifton Avenue in Kenner where a 10 and 19-year-old was shot Saturday morning while sleeping.

Police said this is the same house where a 16-year-old was shot and killed by another teen, back in July.

People in the neighborhood said the shootings are out of the norm for their area.

"I've never encountered anything like this. Nobody shooting in nobody's house," said Eurgan Lee.

"I heard three or four gunshots. It woke me up," said Eurgan Lee.

The Kenner Police Department says the shooting happened a little after 4 a.m. and when they arrived police found several bullet casings from three-different guns in the driveway.

"I stayed up after that because it really shocked me," said Eurgan Lee. "Why would they want to shoot a 10 and a 19-year-old? That's my question," what was the motive".

Eurgan Lee has lived in this neighborhood for nearly 50 years and says it's usually a quiet neighborhood. She said the last incident like these two recent acts of violence happened more than five years ago.

"A bullet came through the school over there, came all the way over here, hit/went into my car door I didn't even know that the bullet went in there. If I had been coming on this porch at that time, I could've been shot," she said.

She's hopeful action will be taken to prevent another shooting.

" There's a school right there and children walk all up and down the street every day and they just going happy-go-lucky with guns. I think they really should put some kind of watchmen, whatever, detective or something, just to find out what's going on back here in order for these things to happen," said Eurgan Lee.