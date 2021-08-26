Jefferson, Orleans & St. Bernard parishes prepare for Ida's impact

Flood Protection Authority is prepping for high water, shutting gates along the levee this afternoon at the 17th Street Canal and near West End Park.

CHALMETTE, La. — Anything not tied down is coming down at Today’s Ketch Seafood in Chalmette ahead of Ida’s arrival. It’s one of many storms Jeff Pohlman has weathered in the 37 years he’s owned the place.

“We go back in time… I get chills thinking about it…. its Katrina. And this thing is going to hit on the anniversary of Katrina,” Pohlmann said.

His restaurant had eight feet of water in the parking lot during Katrina. Shutters inside the building mark the take-out windows where he began serving the community again about five weeks later.

With Ida, no matter the coincidence of the date, Pohlmann is hoping to keep serving food as long as weather permits.

He’s also hoping there’s no repeat of last year, when Hurricane Zeta ripped a brand new roof off the back of his building.

Security camera captured the moments it peeled off and flew with the wind.

It’s something no business can prepare for.

But across the area, local governments are doing their share of preparing for Ida.

Flood Protection Authority is prepping for high water, shutting gates along the levee this afternoon at the 17th Street Canal and near West End Park.

Jefferson Parish says it’s been checking generators and canals, cleaning storm drains, and ironing out covid protocols for shelters.

While there are no mandatory evacuations in place, some focus is already on low-lying areas like Grand Isle.

Joe Valiente, Director of Emergency Operations for Jefferson Parish, said people in Grand Isle are being asked to move vehicles to areas inside levee protection.

“The initial phase is to identify how many tourists are on the island, identify how many RVs on the island, and how many boats on trailers. And so those individuals will be asked to remove those vehicles and tow them out,” he said.

Still, he said Jefferson Parish stays weather-ready.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to do this, but we are ready,” he said.

Back in Chalmette, residents we spoke to are watching the weather closely. Melanie Williams had already done her storm shopping.

“We’ve gone to the store to get our sausage, bread, and water… and anything for the baby and making sure that we have all our medication. Other than that, if it’s mandatory, then we’ll leave,” she said.

“Once they say mandatory, we’re leaving.

Others, like Cynthia Blanchard, will be riding it out with family.

“We’re gonna wait and see. We’re gonna get down. We’re gonna get this gumbo together, and we’re gonna get the whole family together, and we’re going to party!” she laughed.

Ida, though, is one guest not invited.