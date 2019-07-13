Grand Isle, Lafitte, Crown Point, Barataria and the Town of Jean Lafitte remain under mandatory evacuation this morning as Tropical Storm Barry slowly approaches the coast west of Jefferson Parish. Approximately 6,000 residents remain without power with the majority of those residents being in Grand Isle.

Parish officials continue to monitor Tropical Storm Barry and the high tide affecting levees in the area. Portable pumps and 38,000 sandbags have been deployed to help mitigate tidal flooding in low lying areas.

“So far, we have been fortunate and we hope that trend continues but we continue to be concerned as the tidal surge pushes into lower lying areas. Residents should continue to keep an eye on the weather and remain vigilant,” said President Michael Yenni. “Our teams continue to work with Councilman Templet, Mayor Carmardelle and Mayor Kerner as they experience high tide storm surge causing flooding in the area.”

While the weather seems to be less intense than originally predicted, residents should continue to remain vigilant as heavy rains bringing 4 to 6 inches of rain are expected this afternoon. Since midnight, the area has seen roughly .5 inches of rain and around 1 inch since the storm began.

To report a problem with drainage, sewerage, streets or water, please contact 504-736-6006. To reach Jefferson Parish Emergency Operation Center contact 504-349-5360.