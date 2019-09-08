JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Do you know someone who has a red dress and is looking for a new pet?

The Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter says it is "bursting at the seams" and is hosting a "Red Dress Adoption Event." Anyone wearing red (preferably a red dress) will have all adoption fees waived for all shelter pets.

The adoption event will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at both locations on the East Bank and West Bank. The East Bank location is located at 1 Humane Way, Harahan, La. 70123. The West Bank location is at 2701 Lapalco Boulevard, Harvey, La. 70058.

For more information about the event, or to view pets available for adoption, click here to visit JeffersonSPCA.org
Jefferson SPCA
