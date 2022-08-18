x
Jefferson

Jefferson Parish has new program for first-time homebuyers

The 2022 First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program will give up to $50,000 in assistance for those eligible in Jefferson Parish.
KENNER, La. — Jefferson Parish announced a program on Wednesday to give aid to some residents looking for a new home. 

The 2022 First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program will give up to $50,000 in assistance for those eligible in Jefferson Parish and up to 60,000 for those inside incorporated areas of the City of Kenner. 

Anyone who has never owned a home or who has not owned a home in the past three years can qualify for the assistance. 

Officials say that any Jefferson Parish lenders interested in funding the program should RSVP through elewis@jeffparish.net, before 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22. 

Visit www.jeffparish.net/FTHAP for more information on the program. 

