Jefferson Parish has new program for first-time homebuyers

The 2022 First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program will give up to $50,000 in assistance for those eligible in Jefferson Parish.

KENNER, La. — Jefferson Parish announced a program on Wednesday to give aid to some residents looking for a new home.

The 2022 First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program will give up to $50,000 in assistance for those eligible in Jefferson Parish and up to 60,000 for those inside incorporated areas of the City of Kenner.

Anyone who has never owned a home or who has not owned a home in the past three years can qualify for the assistance.

Officials say that any Jefferson Parish lenders interested in funding the program should RSVP through elewis@jeffparish.net, before 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22.