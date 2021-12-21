Jefferson Parish announces Christmas tree pickup/recycling dates

It's a tradition that has gone on for years now as trees are recycled to fight coastal erosion

METAIRIE, La. — Residents of unincorporated Jefferson Parish and the Town of Lafitte will have Christmas trees collected curbside starting Thursday, January 6, 2022 and continuing through Saturday, January 8.

Residents are asked to place their real trees out by Wednesday evening, January 5.

The trees will be recycled and used to help fight coastal erosion in southeast Louisiana.

Trees must meet the following guidelines in order to be recycled:

No flocked trees

No artificial trees

No painted trees

No lights, garland, tinsel, ornaments, tree stands and plastic bags.