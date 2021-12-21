Jefferson Parish announces Christmas tree pickup/recycling dates

METAIRIE, La. — Residents of unincorporated Jefferson Parish and the Town of Lafitte will have Christmas trees collected curbside starting Thursday, January 6, 2022 and continuing through Saturday, January 8.
Residents are asked to place their real trees out by Wednesday evening, January 5.
The trees will be recycled and used to help fight coastal erosion in southeast Louisiana.
Trees must meet the following guidelines in order to be recycled:
- No flocked trees
- No artificial trees
- No painted trees
- No lights, garland, tinsel, ornaments, tree stands and plastic bags.
For more information, please contact the Jefferson Parish Department of Coastal Management at 504-736-6719, email JPCoastalZone@JeffParish.net or visit www.JeffParish.net/Coastal.