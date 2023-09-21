Jefferson Parish announces West Metairie and Airline Park lane closures starting Monday

Jefferson Parish will conduct intermittent and alternating lane closures for West Metairie Avenue and Airline Park Boulevard for roadwork beginning Monday morning.

METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Parish will conduct intermittent and alternating lane closures for West Metairie Avenue and Airline Park Boulevard due to roadwork beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25.

The closures will cease at 3 p.m. daily until the project's expected completion on Friday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. – weather permitting.

Parish officials suggest when one lane is closed on Airline Park Blvd., motorists should detour to the nearest U-turn. Motorists traveling on West Metairie Ave. will always have one lane available for use.

The project consists of the installation of handicap ramps at two corners and in the median at a cost of $20,260.