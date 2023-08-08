Jefferson Parish, ATMOS Energy assist with natural gas bills

Need help paying your natural gas bills? Those living in residents of Jefferson Parish are in luck.

JEFFERSON, La. — Need help paying your natural gas bills? Those living in residents of Jefferson Parish are in luck.

The Jefferson Community Action Programs Department (JeffCAP) have teamed up with ATMOS Energy to assist parish consumers with their payments during the 'Share the Warmth Blitz.'

According to program officials, funding is available for those already disconnected from natural gas service or who are struggling to pay their natural gas bills due to past-due debt, deposits and service charges.

But act fast, as Jefferson Parish residents will receive assistance on a first-come, first-served basis, and there are no income requirements.

Residents can apply in person on Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Johnny Jacobs Playground (5851 5th St., Marrero, LA 70072) or on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kenner Senior Center (641 Compromise St. Kenner, LA 70062.

See below for a list of program guidelines and restrictions:

Current Louisiana Driver’s License, Louisiana State Picture I.D. or Passport Must be an ATMOS Residential Customer and bill must be in applicant’s name or household member Must bring a copy of your last bill and/or account number Must not have received three Share the Warmth pledges in the past year

For more information, contact JeffCAP at 504-736-6900.