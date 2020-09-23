Jefferson Parish bars can reopen after COVID testing criteria met by parish

METAIRIE, La. — Bars in Jefferson Parish can reopen their doors today (Wednesday, Sept. 23) after the parish met the state testing criteria necessary for such a move, the parish announced Wednesday.
Louisiana Department of Health data released Wednesday showed the parish now has two consecutive weeks of test positivity below 5 percent.
The bars are still under restrictions required by the state. They may reopen, but only at 25 percent capacity or 50 patrons total, whichever is less. The drinks must be served at a table.
Bars may also offer outdoor seating but it may not exceed 50 patrons at one time.
There is no standing room allowed at any time and drinks must be ordered from the table and delivered by a server.
The bars must stop selling alcohol at 11 p.m.
The Jefferson Parish Council made the action possible after unanimously adopting a resolution Monday that allowed bars to reopen as soon as the state's criteria was met.