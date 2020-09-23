Jefferson Parish bars can reopen after COVID testing criteria met by parish

Bars in the parish can reopen beginning Wednesday night, however they must still abide by the state restrictions.

METAIRIE, La. — Bars in Jefferson Parish can reopen their doors today (Wednesday, Sept. 23) after the parish met the state testing criteria necessary for such a move, the parish announced Wednesday.

Louisiana Department of Health data released Wednesday showed the parish now has two consecutive weeks of test positivity below 5 percent.

The bars are still under restrictions required by the state. They may reopen, but only at 25 percent capacity or 50 patrons total, whichever is less. The drinks must be served at a table.

Bars may also offer outdoor seating but it may not exceed 50 patrons at one time.

There is no standing room allowed at any time and drinks must be ordered from the table and delivered by a server.

The bars must stop selling alcohol at 11 p.m.