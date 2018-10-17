METAIRIE, La. – Jefferson Parish government is collecting food and other supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle.

Starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, five locations across Jefferson Parish will have collection baskets for non-perishable food, cleaning and toiletry supplies.

The Department of General Services says recommended items are pop-top canned foods, peanut butter, box cereals, protein bars, water, sports drinks, packaged snacks, health drinks for adults and children, bleach, disinfectants, gloves, scrub brushes, sponges, trash bags, paper towels, toothbrushes, buckets and personal toiletries.

It is important to note that clothing will not be accepted.

The collection baskets will be available at the following locations:

The General Government Building (GGB), 200 Derbigny Street, Gretna

The West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Boulevard, Harvey

The Charles B. Odom Sr. Service Center, 5001 Westbank Expressway, Marrero

The Joseph S. Yenni Building, 1221 Elmwood Park Boulevard, Jefferson

The East Bank Regional Library, 4747 West Napoleon Avenue, Metairie

Residents can drop off donations at the following dates and times:

Wednesday, October 17 through Friday, October 19, 2018 – 7:00am to 9:00am and 3:00pm to 6:00pm

Saturday, October 20 through Sunday, October 21, 2018 – 8:00am to 3:00pm

Monday, October 22 through Friday, October 26, 2018 – 7:00am to 9:00am and 3:00pm to 6:00pm

Saturday, October 27 through Sunday, October 28, 2018 – 8:00am to 3:00pm

For more information about the Jefferson Parish donation collection, contact the Department of General Services at 364-2675.

