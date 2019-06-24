METAIRIE, La. —

Authorities have identified the 3-year-old girl who died Sunday night during after being rescued from a fire at a Metairie apartment complex as Kamryn Frank.

The Jefferson Parish coroner’s office said the girl’s cause of death remained under investigation Monday.

The fire was reported at the Bellemont Apartments in the 6300 block of Riverside Drive about 6 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters, who responded within 2 minutes of the call, found the second-floor apartment engulfed in flames, said Jefferson Parish East Bank Consolidated Fire Department Chief Dave Tibbetts.

“The bystanders were alerting us to the fact that there may be a child or two in the unit,” Tibbetts said.

Paramedics performed CPR on Kamryn, but she later died at a hospital.

While the cause of the fire remained under investigation, Tibbetts said early indications are that it was accidental.

"Our investigators, in collaboration with JPSO fire investigators, are currently considering accidental causes centered around the use of candles. However, their investigative efforts are still ongoing," said Ashley Rodigue, a spokeswoman for Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office, which is assisting in the investigation.

Tibbetts said that there is no evidence of a working smoke detector in the apartment that burned.

“We'll do a thorough investigation,” Tibbetts said.

Renato Santos spent Monday moving out of the apartment complex. Through and interpreter Santos said that besides Sunday's fire, the building next to his apartment caught fire last month.

Tibbetts confirmed there have been other fires at the complex. He said Sunday's fire was the third multi-alarm fire there since last year.