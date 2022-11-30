x
Jefferson

Dominick Impastato to run for at-large seat on JP Council

Impastato will run for the Division B at-large seat currently occupied by Scott Walker.
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Councilman Dominick Impastato will announce his intentions to run for a Council-At-Large spot next year at an event Wednesday evening, according to spokesman Greg Buisson.

Impastato is currently the councilman from District 4 who was initially elected in 2017 and who ran without opposition in 2019. He will run for the Division B at-large seat currently occupied by Scott Walker.

Walker is a former news anchor at WDSU-TV who was elected to the council-at-large spot in 2019.

Prior to joining the Jefferson Parish council, Impastato served on the Kenner city council. 

