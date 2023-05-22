Jefferson Parish council honors first responders with EMS week proclamation

"The men and women in EMS system are the backbone of our community," Councilman Scott Walker said.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — July 21st to July 27th is officially a week dedicated to honoring Emergency Service Workers in Jefferson Parish. Division B Council Member At Large Scott Walker issued the proclamation at the council's last meeting.

"The men and women in EMS system are the backbone of our community. It seems like a small thing, but I think anybody with any job likes to feel appreciated in some way, shape or form because people don’t contact you when you’re doing a good job. They typically contact you and tell you you’re doing a bad job," Walker said.

EMS includes a wide range of people including firefighters, paramedics, 911 operators, and EMTs. One of the EMTs that has been serving Jefferson Parish for almost a decade now is Adian Wensel.

He's the EMS supervisor at East Jefferson Hospital.

"It’s actually really nice because working in EMS you don’t always get the thank you's. It’s just nice to have somebody recognize our contribution to the community,” Wensel said.

Wensel has been an EMT for the past 17 years. It's a job that he says he fell into and has grown to love. Working with the team at East Jefferson has been very rewarding for Wensel despite the ups and downs.

"Over the past few years, we have kind of struggled with equipment," Wensel said.

"Some of those ambulances were in decrepit condition, so as they replaced ambulances in there for you, the least we can do is I think it helped them out," Walker said.

While EMS week only last for 7 days, there have been some investments made into the EJ EMS department that Wensel said will make their lives easier on the daily.

The hospital is making investments to improve the ambulances and so has Councilman Walker. His office donated funding for one new ambulance.

Before the end of the year, EJ will have eight more.

"We have more that are coming. It’s a breath of fresh air for us. It is extremely beneficial to the morale of the department. It's renewing everybody’s energy and wanting to continue fighting this fight. When I needed it to work, I need it to work there’s no ifs ands or buts about it," Wensel said.

The week of appreciation, with the backdrop of new equipment is something Wensel believes will boost morale beyond the proclamation.

"Being able to come to work and have the confidence knowing that I’m going to have the things that I need provided for me is just and immense weight off of my shoulders, and everybody in my department's shoulders," Wensel said.