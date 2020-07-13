Live @ 2 PM: COVID-19 update from Jefferson Parish President

Watch the live press conference here at 2 PM.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng has called a press conference for 2 PM on Monday, July 13, to discuss the parish's response to COVID-19.

Earlier today, Gov. John Bel Edwards new mandate making masks mandatory for all of Louisiana went into effect. Bars were also effectively shut down as the new mandate forces them to move to a takeout-only business model.