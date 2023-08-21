Judge's rulings could decide JP District 3 race as 1 candidate disqualified, incumbent ruled okay

Judge Danyelle Taylor heard challenges to both candidates’ qualifications to run

GRETNA, La. — Monday, The Jefferson Parish Council District 3 race took center stage in the parish courthouse.

Judge Danyelle Taylor heard challenges to both candidates’ qualifications to run. A JP voter challenged incumbent Byron Lee, claiming he no longer lives in District 3 and that Lee is going through a divorce and is no longer living full time at the address where he qualified to run for reelection.

But Lee testified the home on Gainswood Drive is still his primary domicile where he gets his mail, registers his vehicles and stays on occasion. The judge sided with Lee and denied the challenge.

“I am certainly satisfied and grateful to God that the judge ruled in my favor,” Lee said after the hearing. “It’s been a long day and I had no idea it would be this long, but in the end we were vindicated.”

Earlier, Judge Taylor disqualified Derrick Shepherd from the race. His challenger presented evidence showing he owns a house in Gulfport, Mississippi.

And the terms of the VA loan he used to purchase property, required him to live in the home as his “principal residence” for at least a year.

The judge ruled since Shepherd never re-established his primary domicile in the West Jefferson district, the current school board member wasn’t qualified to run for the council seat. He plans to appeal the judge’s ruling.

“I’m respectful of the judge’s decision,” Shepherd said. I disagree with the judge. The home I have in Mississippi, I allow several people to go hunting and fishing there and I maintain that’s all it’s ever been. I’ve lived in this district all my life.

Last week, a third candidate in the JP District 3 council race, Larry Collins Jr was disqualified from running because he had not properly filed Louisiana income tax returns. Another candidate, former school board member Simeon Dickerson also withdrew from the race.

Barring a successful appeal for Derrick Shepherd, Byron Lee would be re-elected without opposition.