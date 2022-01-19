Free overdose rescue packs now available in Jefferson Parish

The packs include one dose of naloxone nose spray as well as well instructions on how to identify an overdose.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish will offer free overdose rescue packs to anyone over the age of 18 amid rising Fentanyl overdoses in the parish.

The packs, which will be available at five fire stations across the parish, include one dose of naloxone nose spray as well as well instructions on how to identify an overdose and administer the medicine. Naloxone is used to rapidly reverse the life-threatening effects of an opioid overdose.

The kits are free and no personal information will be collected. They can be collected at these locations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Fire Station #13: 4642 Calumet St., Metairie, LA 70001

Fire Station #26: 115 Hickory Ave., Harahan, LA 70123

Fire Station #31: 10423 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, LA 70123

Fire Station #39: 401 Vintage Dr., Kenner, LA 70065

Fire Station #76: 4040 U.S. 90, Avondale, LA 70094

“Opioid overdoses in Jefferson Parish have increased 69 percent from 2019 to 2020, an Fentanyl overdoses have more than doubled,” Jefferson Parish Chief Administrative Assistant Sarah Babcock, MPH. “The ability to easily provide access to naloxone could be the difference between life and death for those struggling with addiction.”

The medicine is being provided by the Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority. The parish has partnered with University Medical Center New Orleans, the Spirit of Charity Foundation, St. Bernard and Orleans parishes.