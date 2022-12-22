Jefferson Parish braces for freezing weather

“Our critical infrastructure is not necessarily designed to handle these types of temperatures..."

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — In the span of just a few days South Louisiana has experienced tornadoes and now freezing temperatures – two completely different extreme weather events that the infrastructure is just not equipped for.

“Within the span of a week, a week-and-a-half, we’re having two hazards hit us that we as a people as a community are just not used to,” Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said.

Jefferson Parish is still working to get victims of the tornadoes into temporary housing. Tarping homes has helped but as temperatures drop, the calls have increased.

“Families with minor damage, or sometimes major damage, thought they could ride out a short period in the damaged home. That was one thing when it was dry and 60 degree weather," Sarah Babcock, Jefferson Parish Chief Administrative Assistant said. "So, we’ve seen an increase in calls of people looking for temporary housing from the tornado as we have had rain the past few days and now headed into the cold weather."

While we’re prepared for hurricanes and flooding, parish leaders say we’re not prepared for cold and possibly ice.

“I ask people to make preparations today. Get what you’re going to need over the next couple of days. Try not to drive at night over the period of time. If you come across ice, we’re not expecting a widespread ice, but call 911 so we can try to avoid accident,” JP Sheriff Joe Lopinto said. “The sheriff’s office will still be out there ready to respond but getting to you will be a slower process if the rain comes through, if it’s just cold it shouldn’t effect us at all.”

Public works said they’re ready to respond to the weather, but issues like water main breaks may occur. Leaders say the key is to prepare as much as possible. While Jefferson Parish may not have all the equipment needed for an event like this, leaders say they’re prepared to respond.

“Our critical infrastructure is not necessarily designed to handle these types of temperatures particularly for a long duration of time,” Joe Valiente, Jefferson Parish Director of Emergency Management said.

Parish President Sheng said residents in a raised homes should run their faucets as those homes are more susceptible to freezing. She said residents with homes on a concrete slab have extra protection and don’t have to run their faucets.

While some may think these temperatures aren’t as cold as other parts of the country are seeing, Sheng says the lack of experience with cold weather, and the dangers that come with it, make it critical to prepare. She wants to get through this weather event like the parish did the tornadoes, no major injuries or deaths.

“We’re not overreacting and we’re not getting up here for the sake of just doing this. We know there are perils ahead people are just not aware of because we’re not used to thinking like this.” Sheng said.

The parish is working to place people who are homeless into temporary housing. They will also open two warming centers, one at Terrytown playground and one at Bright playground. Those will be open starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, for 24 hours until the cold weather threat is over Sunday morning.