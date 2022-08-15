Jefferson Parish to help residents pay ATMOS natural gas bills

During the Share the Warmth Blitz, ATMOS has given the parish $100k to help residents pay natural gas bills. See how you can qualify.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — If you live in Jefferson Parish and you’re struggling to pay your natural gas bill – you may be in luck.

This Share the Warmth Blitz comes as many people struggle with inflation's effects.

Funding is available for customers who have already been disconnected or are behind on paying natural gas bills, deposits, or service charges.

Assistance is first-come, first-served, and there are no income guidelines.

There will also be accommodations for seniors.

“We are grateful to ATMOS for their generosity and honored to be able to offer this assistance to our residents during times of economic hardship," JeffCAP Director Christi Langoni said.

Residents can apply in person on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Johnny Jacobs Playground in Marrero, or at Delta Playground in Metairie from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

Program guidelines and restrictions include:

Must have a current Louisiana Driver’s License, Louisiana State Picture I.D. or Passport

Must be an ATMOS Residential Customer and the bill must be in the applicant’s name or household member

Must bring a copy of your last bill and/or account number

Must not have received three Share the Warmth pledges in the past year

For more information on the program, contact JeffCAP at 504-736-6900 or visit this website.