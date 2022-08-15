Jefferson Parish to help residents pay ATMOS natural gas bills

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — If you live in Jefferson Parish and you’re struggling to pay your natural gas bill – you may be in luck.
The Jefferson Community Action Programs Department (JeffCAP) was awarded $100,000 from ATMOS Energy to assist Jefferson Parish residents with their natural gas bills during the Share the Warmth Blitz.
This Share the Warmth Blitz comes as many people struggle with inflation's effects.
Funding is available for customers who have already been disconnected or are behind on paying natural gas bills, deposits, or service charges.
Assistance is first-come, first-served, and there are no income guidelines.
There will also be accommodations for seniors.
“We are grateful to ATMOS for their generosity and honored to be able to offer this assistance to our residents during times of economic hardship," JeffCAP Director Christi Langoni said.
Residents can apply in person on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Johnny Jacobs Playground in Marrero, or at Delta Playground in Metairie from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.
Program guidelines and restrictions include:
- Must have a current Louisiana Driver’s License, Louisiana State Picture I.D. or Passport
- Must be an ATMOS Residential Customer and the bill must be in the applicant’s name or household member
- Must bring a copy of your last bill and/or account number
- Must not have received three Share the Warmth pledges in the past year
For more information on the program, contact JeffCAP at 504-736-6900 or visit this website.
Jefferson Parish residents can also stay up-to-date by following the parish on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@JeffParishGov) or by texting JPALERT, or JPNOTICIAS for information in Spanish, to 888-777.