Jefferson Parish hosts coyote management session to keep residents, pets safe

With coyote encounters on the rise, Jefferson Parish and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries hosted the first of two informational sessions on Tuesday.

With coyote encounters on the rise, Jefferson Parish and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries hosted the first of two informational sessions on Tuesday to discuss coyote management.

The parish has assembled a multi-department strike team to help address the issue and limit the threat to residents and pets.

Among the topics discussed, the agencies said residents should feed pets and store pet food indoors, do not allow pets to run loose outside, store garbage cans in a garage or secure them to prevent tampering, and trim all shrubs and remove any fruit that may have fallen from a tree.

Removing food sources should help deter coyotes from encroaching on homes.

Another method of deterrent is called "coyote hazing."

Hazing can help maintain a coyote’s fear of humans and deter them from backyards and play spaces.

The Humane Society of the United States has created a Coyote Hazing Guide, which is available at their official site here.

The second meeting will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7 p.m. at the Joseph S. Yenni Building (2nd Floor Council Chambers), located at 1221 Elmwood Park Blvd., in Harahan.