The operators of a landfill where residents have complained for month of foul odor says Friday that Jefferson Parish is responsible for the gas collection system that keeps the stench under control.

Parish leaders are expected to give an update on the smell and response Friday at 2 p.m.

Before that announcement, Louisiana Regional Landfill Company (LRLC), who operate the landfill, released a statement saying the parish is responsible for maintaining the systems that keep odors in check.

"Jefferson Parish operates and maintains the landfill gas collection and control system at the Landfill, not LRLC," said a statement from John Perkey, Director of Compliance of Waste Connections.

The company went on to say they offered to pay for repairs to the system earlier this year.

"On July 20, 2018 LRLC offered to take over the repair and operation of the landfill gas collection and control system for Phase III-B and Phase IV-A of the Landfill for 90 days at LRLC’s sole cost and expense," Perkey said. "On July 27, 2018, Mr. Keith Conley, Parish COO, declined that offer and has directed LRLC to coordinate all activities associated with gas collection throughout the Landfill and leachate collection and removal in Phases 1, 2, and 3 with Mr. Brian DeJean of River Birch Landfill."

An engineering consultant, hired by the parish, released a report detailing the extent of the problems at the landfill in Waggaman. Carlson Environmental Consultants said the smell stems from the flooded gas well and broken pumps at the facility.

The consultants said a material used to solidify waste created “troubling” amounts of strong hydrogen sulfide, especially when its disposed in warm, wet bacteria-rich conditions.

