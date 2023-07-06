Teenager shot and killed by Jefferson Parish deputy in Metairie

JPSO said they were executing a warrant for a shooting that happened in Orleans.

Example video title will go here for this video

METAIRIE, La. — On Tuesday, a teenager was shot and killed by Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies in Metairie.

JPSO said they were executing a warrant for 18-year-old Calvin Cains, III, for a shooting that happened in Orleans earlier this month.

It’s unclear what shooting the warrant was for, but NOPD said they obtained an arrest warrant for Cains in connection to a shooting that happened Sunday, June 4 on North Claiborne.

NOPD said two cars almost collided, the victim allegedly followed the suspect’s car to talk about what happened. A passenger then allegedly shot the victim and ran.

According to Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office records, Cains had been arrested twice in the last year.

One arrest happened in August 2022 for 10 counts, ranging from illegal possession of a weapon to possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Records also showed he was arrested in Orleans in June of last year, for illegal possession of stolen things and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

In Jefferson Parish, records showed Cains was awaiting a court date for an arrest stemming from August of last year. Those charges include use of a firearm.

Tuesday’s shooting death of Cains is at least the fifth JPSO deputy involved shooting this year, the third in which the suspect died.