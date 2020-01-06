Jefferson Parish leaders address 2020 hurricane season plans

As we officially enter hurricane season this year, local leaders will have to take into account the coronavirus pandemic when creating emergency plans.

GRETNA, La. — June 1 marks the start of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, and already there is a disturbance, currently in Mexico, that forecasters are keeping a close eye on.

That and more will be addressed by Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng Monday morning, as parish leaders roll out their emergency preparedness plans in the event of any major storms to come.

This year, Lee Sheng and other local leaders will have to take into account the coronavirus pandemic, and how to safely prevent the spread of the disease while maintaining strong evacuation, communication and other storm plans.

Jefferson leaders want to "...encourage all citizens to prepare now to protect their family, friends and property in the event of a major storm or hurricane this year."

The remnants of Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda, now Invest 93L, are over Mexico/ Yucatan Peninsula today. The remnants are expected to slowly drift toward the Bay of Campeche tonight. If they make it over water, conditions are favorable for slow development over the next 5 days. A tropical depression could form in the next few days.

Forecast models show the low trying to become a new tropical depression or even a storm (Cristobal) in the western Gulf of Mexico later this week and weekend. The models do not agree with where this low could track. They range from Mexico to the SE Texas Coast. We will be watching this closely all week!

