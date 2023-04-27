J.P. leaders hope to 'ban encampments' through $1.35 million park project

State Sen. Connick introduced legislation in the Louisiana Senate that would give over millions in state money toward a beautification project under the expressway.

MARRERO, La. — Political leaders in Jefferson Parish said they plan on attending a Friday groundbreaking beautification project that they say will ban homeless encampments under the Westbank Expressway.

In March, State Senator Pat Connick introduced legislation in the Louisiana Senate that would give over millions in state money toward a beautification project under the expressway. On Thursday that bill entered the State House where State Rep. Tim Kerner was among its most prominent supporters.

The plan is expected to cost over $1.3 million and its proponents say its first phase will finish in December.

"This is a strong first step toward converting state property that has been unsightly into a beautified thruway," Kerner said. "I am proud to be a part of a project that is improving quality of life for all Westbank residents and businesses."

Similarly, Jefferson Parish Councilman Ricky Templet drafted a bill that would give more authority to the state in deciding how to manage land underneath the expressway.

Councilman Templet told NOLA.com in March that he considers the land beneath the Westbank Expressway an eyesore and that he sees a lot of potential in the project. Emphasizing his wish to move out the homeless community currently camped there.

"We can have pickleball courts," Templet said. "Instead of just having dead grass and homeless people."

According to NOLA.com, the five-mile corridor beneath U.S. 90 between Terry Parkway and Garden Road, sometimes attracts homeless encampments, but the numbers are not the same scale as New Orleans.

The groundbreaking is set to take place in Marrero, between Terry Parkway and Garden Road. Both Connick and Templet are expected to attend.