Jefferson Parish leaders prepare for hurricane season in the midst of COVID-19

Jefferson Parish leaders talk about what evacuating in a hurricane will look like in the midst of COVID

METAIRIE, La. — As we watch the disturbance in the Gulf, we can’t forget the health crisis that we’re in. So what happens in the event of an evacuation?

The start of hurricane season is always concerning, but with COVID-19 in the mix, it’s even more interesting.

“This year is going to be different,” said Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “Don’t forget the COVID items you need on stock to evacuate with, masks, gloves, soap.”

Jefferson Parish leaders spoke about it Monday, sharing plans they say they’ve been working on for weeks.

“It takes a whole extra layer of preparedness to make sure we’re evacuating and doing the things we need to be doing very safely,” Sheng said.

If an evacuation is called, people taken to shelters will be put into symptomatic or asymptomatic groups. Director of Emergency Management, Joseph Valiente, says people will then be taken to COVID-19 compliant shelters.

“So we’re going to make sure they’re wearing their PPE, we’re going to make sure they’re sanitizing their hands on a regular basis, we’re not going to overcrowd the bathrooms at any time, all the shelters will be properly marked,” he said.

Once you get to the shelter there will be regular temperature checks and hand washing. Also to help with distance, a person’s 30 square foot space, will now be about 50 square feet per person.

“We have given it a lot of thought and we feel very comfortable that this is the best plan moving forward in keeping people safe,” Valiente said.

And as officials work on their plan, they’re urging you do the same, so this hurricane season can be both safe and healthy.

Officials who work during a hurricane will be supplied with PPE. Also, plastic barriers will be set up in between workers in rooms at the EOC. Air purifiers that use ultra violet are also being installed to help circulate and sterilize the air in those buildings.