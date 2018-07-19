HARAHAN, La. – For several months now, residents in Harahan and River Ridge have complained about a strong odor that’s coming into their homes.

Thursday, Jefferson Parish Officials will address residents’ concerns about those smells. Leaders have said they are not sure where the smell is coming from, but one possibility could be one of three landfills in Waggaman that serves the parish.

A Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality report backed up that possibility. Air samples showed elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide and methane which can cause nausea, vomiting and headache.

"When it comes into your home, there's just no escaping it," Harahan resident Lindsey Capdepon said. "You can't open a window, because the smell is outside too. It burns your eyes. It burns your nose. It burns your throat. It gives you a headache. You can't sleep. You can't breath."

Leaders will address the smell Thursday at the Jefferson Parish Emergency Operations Center in Gretna at 1 p.m.

Duke Carter contributed to this report.

