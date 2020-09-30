Jefferson Parish libraries return to pre-covid hours

While hours may be back to normal, visitors must follow special guidelines while on the premises

NEW ORLEANS — All libraries in Jefferson Parish have returned to their normal operational hours.

This comes after the parish moved to phase three. Now visitors can come in to browse books themselves.

Along with the return of normal hours, the library has stated that meeting and study rooms will be open and subject to the capacity limits stated in Phase 3 restrictions. Reservations will be required for the meeting rooms.

Computers will also be available for use with a reservation and patrons will be socially distanced during use. They will also continue to offer self-checkout in addition to the counter service. For those wanting to avoid entering the libraries curbside service will be continued.

Visitors to the library can expect to follow mask wearing guidelines and to have their temperatures checked at the door. All libraries will follow the 75% capacity limit.