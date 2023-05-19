Check out air fryers, sewing machines, telescopes & more at JP library

Cardholders can check out kitchen appliances, musical instruments, and stem tools just like they would a book, you keep the item at home for up to two weeks.

TERRYTOWN, La. — A Jefferson Parish library is making it easy to try something new and practical. They're loaning out household items in a new pilot program called ‘Beyond Books: The Library of Things.'

Starting Saturday, Jefferson Parish library card holders can start checking out air fryers, sewing machines and even telescopes. Those are just a few of the items in the new library.

“Short-term access to things that they need but maybe only need for Thanksgiving, or once or twice throughout the year,” said Bet Lopreste. “They can have it and then share it with everyone else so they don’t have to invest their money.”

Cardholders can check out kitchen appliances, musical instruments, and stem tools just like they would a book, you keep the item at home for up to two weeks.

“Now everyone has a phone in their pocket,” said Lopreste. “They don’t necessarily need a book about geography anymore they might need a tennis racquet to see if that’s the sport for them or they might need an extension cord in their move.”

Curtis Cunningham, a regular at the Terrytown location told WWL-TV he’s excited about the new program.

“First thing I saw was the telescope,” said Cunningham. “I thought about my 6-year-old grandson, and I thought that’s a match that needs to be paired up.”

Cunningham has been visiting the library since the 80’s and says he’s watched as the library has evolved with the times.

“I think this is a very important part of the community,” he said. “It needs to be available to people and I’m glad that people come here and use it.”

The pilot program will roll out after a Launch Party hosted at the Terrytown branch Saturday Morning.

During the event, from 10am to 2pm, there will be live demonstrations of some of the items, food trucks and live music. Admission is free.

Officials say the plan is to expand the program to other Jefferson Parish branches in the near future, including the North Kenner Library (630 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner), Belle Terre Library (5550 Belle Terre Road in Marrero), and Grand Isle Library (3101 LA Highway 1, Grand Isle).