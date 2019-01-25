JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Carnival parades get underway across the New Orleans area in the next couple of weeks.

A Jefferson Parish man has invented a product designed to make the hours you stand on the back of a ladder with your kids much more enjoyable.

Calvin Ohlsson, 60, is a grandfather and inventor.

Over the years, he's stood on many a ladder at Mardi Gras parades first with his own children, now with his grandchildren.

He said it's great for the kids to sit up high. They can see the floats and catch the best throws.

But, Ohlsson admits, for him being on the back of a ladder was never very comfortable.

"I have calf problems and standing on a ladder for more than an hour or two, you're legs start aching, you're back starts hurting," Ohlsson said.

Necessity being the mother of invention, Ohlsson got to work in his Old Jefferson garage.

He came up with a mini-platform parents can stand on, that attaches to the step of a ladder.

"You're stable," Ohlsson said. "You're not off balance. During Mardi Gras season people are throwing you stuff and if you go to reach, you have a wider platform that you're standing on, so you're much more secure."

Family members encouraged Ohlsson to mass produce "The Mardi Gras Step."



He took out an ad on Facebook two weeks ago.

Now, people are beating a path to his door.

It's not just putting money in his pocket.

"It's actually keeping five or six people working during the slow periods for my construction company," Ohlsson said.

Friday, Ohlsson delivered a Mardi Gras Step to Jordan Montz in Metairie.

"It's awesome," Montz said. "I know in the past when I've stepped on some ladders, there's a lot of stress on the front of you feet, on your calves."

The civil engineer has two girls, ages 2 and 4.

"It's definitely going to take the load off a body and ease of attachment," Montz said. "I like it. Going to enjoy a lot of Mardi Gras with this."

Calvin Ohlsson says his brain never stops working, in fact he's already designing his next big Mardi Gras invention. It is a windshield of sorts that fits on top of a ladder to keep children from getting hit with beads. Right now, it's just a prototype.

"It protects your child's face," Ohlsson said.

You can contact The Mardi Gras Step on Facebook or by email at MardiGrasStep@gmail.com.