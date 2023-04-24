Jefferson Parish School Board delays vote on new attendance maps

Jefferson Parish parents say the new attendance maps aren't considering how kids will get to and from school.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish School Board delayed voting on the proposed school attendance zone maps after a long day of public comment from parents and community members.

The vote will now happen next week, at the May 3 meeting.

Monday night many parents expressed their concerns, transportation being one of the biggest ones.

One parent said during public comment, "We can't afford to take off everyday, to bring our kids to school."

Earlier this month the board voted to close and relocate several schools due to declining enrollment across the district.

Some of those schools, like Mildred Harris Elementary, were within walking distance to students homes. Parents say the new attendance maps will have serious impacts on their family, especially families with children with disabilities.

One parent explaining her three sons need extra help.

"My sons have epilepsy... I have IEP's in place, if an emergency happens me and my husband can't get to them as soon as possible... my boys could die," she said.

Others say the time in which they have to prepare their kids for a new school next year is going to hit them hard in the hip pocket.

"I can't afford all the uniforms on one pay check," another parent said.

The board will vote on the maps at the next scheduled board meeting on May 3.