JP Council calls on Governor to consider starting Phase 3 in Jefferson Parish

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish council wants to move into the next phase of reopening the economy, with or without the rest of Louisiana.

The parish council passed a resolution asking Gov. John Bel Edwards to loosen coronavirus restrictions for the parish, saying Jefferson Parish should be allowed to move forward into phase three.

Councilman Deano Bonano argued that the parish’s hospital capacity and infection rates have remained low enough to move into phase three while still maintaining safety protocols such as the mask mandate.

He says businesses need the move in order to avoid bankruptcy.

On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards was optimistic about recent coronavirus numbers for the state despite Hurricane Laura severely restricting the amount of testing at a crucial time when schools are beginning to reopen for in-person learning.

"We are now 'yellow' and not 'red' in the state as it relates to cases," Edwards said."The White House is still recommending, based on where we are, that we continue with the mask mandate and the closure of bars to on-premises consumption.”

Edwards will decide if the state is ready to move to Phase 3 shortly before his executive order for Phase 2 ends in just under two weeks.