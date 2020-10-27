Jefferson Parish preparations for Zeta

Here is a breakdown of the parish's preparations, closings and more ahead of what is expected to again be Hurricane Zeta.

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Administration, along with the Emergency Management and Public Works Departments, continue to closely monitor Tropical Storm Zeta and are ready to respond accordingly. All 193 permanent pumps and 73 pump stations in Jefferson Parish are working and available. Additionally, a number of portable pumps are in place in Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Goose Bayou and Grand Isle. The following are updates as of Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 5 p.m.:

Government Closures:

All Jefferson Parish buildings will close on Wednesday, October 28 due to Tropical Storm Zeta. This includes the Joseph S. Yenni Building, the General Government Building, Jefferson Parish Credit Union, Jefferson Parish libraries and all Jefferson Parish Parks and Recreation activities. The Bonnabel Boat launch, Bucktown Harbor Marina and Lafreniere Park will also be closed in preparation for the impending weather.

Garbage and Recycling Collection:

Curbside garbage and recycling collection is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, weather permitting; however, residents may experience collection delays because of possible heavy rains and street flooding as a result of Tropical Storm Zeta. When garbage or recycling collection must be delayed or postponed due to inclement weather, a reasonable effort will be made to pick up on the customer’s next scheduled collection day. During approaching tropical storms, residents should not place bulky material at the curb for collection, as this poses a safety hazard. In areas that are experiencing street flooding, residents are also advised to bring their cans in from the curb, and store them in a safe location.

Jefferson Transit Service:

Jefferson Transit will suspend all services at 6 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, October 28, 2020, ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta. The last bus will leave Canal St. heading back to the Airport at 5:15 p.m. All riders should make their way home before the suspended service. Jefferson Transit continues to monitor the weather and will update the public on further service changes as they happen. Please stay tuned to news media and www.jeffersontransit.org for updates on service changes.

COVID-19 Testing:

The Alario Center drive-thru COVID-19 testing site and mobile test sites are closed on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 due to Tropical Storm Zeta.

Evacuations: