Jefferson Parish Schools push back first day to Aug. 31

The delay comes as Tropical Storm Laura is expected to hit Louisiana as a hurricane this week.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Public Schools are pushing back their first day of school again, this time to Aug. 31.

Originally delayed due to COVID-19, the new starting date is a result of two storms in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Marco made landfall in Louisiana Monday evening, but had mostly died out before reaching the coast. Tropical Storm Laura is expected to strengthen to at least a category 2 hurricane before reaching Louisiana on Wednesday night.

The delay will give JP Schools more time to get ready for a combination of in-person and virtual learning.

"Schools will continue to organize technology and instructional materials in order to distribute these materials to families in advance of the first day for students," a statement from JP Schools said. "Families will hear directly from their schools about when they can pick up resources for their students."