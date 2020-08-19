LIVE @ 2PM: JP Schools Superintendent speaks on reopening schools

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Superintendent Dr. James Gray will speak on reopening JP Public Schools the day before teachers return to campus.
WWLTV.com will carry the press conference live on our website and app in this story, as well as on Facebook.
Jefferson Parish schools have been embroiled in a controversy as teachers and many families said schools should be delayed while the parish and state are seeing high levels of cases.
Gray pushed back the start date to Aug. 26, when he says a rapid, 15-minute test will be available to teachers and students who show signs of the disease.
"Our top responsibility is to make school a safe environment for the students and our employees," he said in a press conference on Aug. 10. "This (the 15-minute testing) will allow us to add another layer of safety."