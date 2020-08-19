LIVE @ 2PM: JP Schools Superintendent speaks on reopening schools

WWLTV.com will carry the press conference live on our website and app in this story, as well as on Facebook.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Superintendent Dr. James Gray will speak on reopening JP Public Schools the day before teachers return to campus.

Jefferson Parish schools have been embroiled in a controversy as teachers and many families said schools should be delayed while the parish and state are seeing high levels of cases.

Gray pushed back the start date to Aug. 26, when he says a rapid, 15-minute test will be available to teachers and students who show signs of the disease.