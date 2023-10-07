Uniform vouchers to be given to JP students having to switch schools

The school system is teaming up with the Zion Williamson Foundation to provide the uniforms.

Example video title will go here for this video

METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Parish students who are being moved to new schools as part of a consolidation plan will be given a voucher to purchase a new uniform, the parish says.

The school system is teaming up with the Zion Williamson Foundation to provide the uniforms.

The parents of each eligible child will be notified through the district’s notification system. Once that happens, parents can pick up the vouchers at their child’s new school. Each voucher will cover one uniform – either pants or a skirt and a shirt.

The vouchers are only being accepted at Johnson’s Uniforms, Skobel’s School Uniforms, Uniforms by Kajan and Uniforms by Logo Express.

Jefferson Parish Schools Communications Director Kaela Lewis said it is all about addressing the concerns of parents and making sure students feel good about starting the school year.

"Uniforms and how you still get to go to school with a brand-new uniform equalizes you,” she said. “It makes you feel like you're part of the community. And we wanted all of our students who were at schools that were impacted with the consolidation, so feel like they belong on the first day of school to not worry about something as not having the correct uniform."