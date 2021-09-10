Jefferson Parish Schools to reopen using a tier plan starting Sept. 20

NEW ORLEANS — Jefferson Parish Schools announced Friday that they will begin reopening starting on Sept. 20 using a tier-based system.
Three separate tiers were used to determine how safe the schools were for students and employees following damages from Hurricane Ida.
“Our main goal has always been to safely reopen schools and as quickly as possible,” said JP Schools Superintendent Dr. James Gray. “Public schools are a cornerstone of a strong, well-functioning community. Our schools exist to provide children with the education they deserve to succeed in life and make our world a better place. At a more basic level, schools provide a sense of normalcy and a safe place for children during the day."
Grand Isle School, Leo Kerner Elementary, and Fisher Middle-High will not be a part of the reopening plan. The JP school district will contact the families and employees with their plans for the schools in the future before any public announcement.
Also, charter schools in the parish are not included in this plan.
The following 11 schools will reopen on Sept. 20:
- Bridgedale Elementary
- Estelle Elementary
- Harahan Elementary
- Harold Keller Elementary
- Harry S. Truman School
- Metairie Academy for Advanced Studies
- Phoebe Hearst Elementary
- Ralph J. Bunche Elementary
- Ray St. Pierre Academy for Advanced Studies
- Washington Elementary
- Woodland West Elementary
20 Schools reopening Sept. 24:
- Park Academy for Advanced Studies
- Alice Birney Elementary
- Allen Ellender School
- Bonella A. St. Ville Elementary
- Clancy-Maggiore Elementary School for the Arts
- Congetta Trippe Janet Elementary
- Ella C. Pittman Elementary
- Ella Dolhonde Elementary
- Granville T. Woods Elementary
- Greenlawn Terrace Elementary
- Isaac G. Joseph Elementary.
- J.C. Ellis Elementary
- John James Audubon Elementary
- Joshua Butler Elementary
- Marie Riviere Elementary
- Paul J. Solis Elementary
- Shirley T. Johnson Gretna Park Elementary
- Strehle Community School
- T.H. Harris Middle
- Woodmere Elementary
41 Schools reopening Oct. 1
- A.C. Alexander Elementary
- Alfred Bonnabel Magnet Academy High
- Bissonet Plaza Elementary
- Chateau Estates School
- Cherbonnier-Rillieux Elementary
- Douglass Community
- East Jefferson High
- Emmett Gilbert School of Excellence at Ford
- George A. Cox Elementary School
- Geraldine Boudreaux Elementary School
- Grace King High
- Green Park Elementary
- Gretna Middle School
- Gretna No. 2 Academy for Advanced Studies
- Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies
- Hazel Park/Hilda Knoff Elementary
- Helen Cox High
- J.D. Meisler Middle
- Jefferson Elementary
- Jefferson Virtual High School
- John Ehret High
- John Q. Adams Middle
- Joseph A Cuillier Sr. Career Center
- L.H. Marrero Middle
- L.W. Higgins High
- Lincoln Elementary School for the Arts
- Lionel Collins Elementary
- Livaudais Middle School
- McDonogh No. 26 Elementary
- Mildred S. Harris Elementary
- Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy
- Riverdale High
- Rudolph Matas Elementary
- Ruppel Academie Francaise
- Stella Worley Middle
- Terrytown Elementary
- Thomas Jefferson Academy
- Tom Benson School
- Walter Schneckenburger Elementary
- West Jefferson High
- William Hart Elementary
Three schools closed indefinitely:
- Grand Isle School
- Leo Kerner Elementary
- Fisher Middle-High School
These timelines are subject to change based on our buildings meeting safety standards.
